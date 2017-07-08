Garage fire destroys two cars in the west valley

Flames raged through a garage and destroyed two cars parked inside at a Summerlin house this afternoon, causing about $80,000 in damage, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Crews arrived about 2:15 p.m. to Pine Leaf Drive, near Summerlin Parkway and the 215 Beltway, and found smoke billowing from a three-vehicle garage at a two-story house, officials said. Two vehicles were parked inside.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into the house, officials said. No one was injured.

The cause of fire had not been determined this evening, but officials said the residents reported hearing some sort of explosion before fire alarms started blaring. They saw the cars engulfed in flames and exited the house.

Two people and their three dogs were being assisted by the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross.