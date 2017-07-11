UNLV football will get $1.2 million to face Northwestern in 2019

David A. Cleveland / Special to the Sun

The UNLV football team is in line for another big payday.

The Rebels in 2019 will travel to Northwestern of the Big Ten Conference and will receive a guarantee of $1.2 million, Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois announced today.

It’s the third time the Rebels are scheduled to face a Big Ten opponent in coach Tony Sanchez’s tenure. In 2015, the Rebels put up a valiant fight at Michigan in a 28-7 loss. This season, they play at Ohio State on Sept. 23.

The Rebels received seven figures for both of the previous games.

“A trip to face a perennial Big Ten Conference bowl team such as Northwestern is a perfect addition to our 2019 schedule,” Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We look forward to taking our program back to Evanston for the first time in more than two decades.”

The programs have met twice before, most recently in 2001 in Las Vegas.

UNLV’s 2019 nonconference slate also includes a home game Sept. 7 against Arkansas State. The Northwestern tilt is the following week on Sept. 14.

UNLV's future schedule includes other matchups against teams from a power conference. On Sept. 1, 2018 the Rebels play at USC; In 2020, the Rebels host Arizona State on Sept. 12 and travel Sept. 19 to Iowa State; In 2021, the Rebels are at Arizona State on Sept. 11 and host the following weekend host Iowa State.

