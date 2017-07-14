Wynn, Encore to charge for self-parking starting Aug. 7

Tom Donoghue / DonoghuePhotography.com

Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Encore will start charging its customers for self-parking beginning Monday, Aug. 7.

The resorts began charging for valet services in fall last year, joining MGM Resorts International, which last year became the first major Strip resort company to break the long-standing Las Vegas tradition of free parking.

The new self-parking fees at Wynn and Encore are:

• First hour complimentary

• $7 for 1-2 hours

• $12 for 2–4 hours

• $15 for 4–24 hours

• $15 for each additional 24 hours

Because of the pending opening of a shopping plaza as well as the construction of Paradise Park, the fees are needed to “ensure parking is easily accessible for guests,” the company said in a statement.

Paradise Park is the name of the proposed lagoon-based development the company is planning for the golf course that sits just east of Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Encore.

The only motorists eligible for a break on paid parking will be, in some cases, Red Card-holding members of Wynn’s casino loyalty program and possibly customers attending special events or conventions.

Everyone else, including Las Vegas locals and hotel guests, will have to pay.

Earlier this year the Cosmopolitan also began charging customers for valet and self parking as did Caesars Entertainment, although locals do not have to pay for self-parking at Caesars’ properties.