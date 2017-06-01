Governor nixes bill that could lead to collective bargaining for state workers

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval has vetoed a bill that could lead to collective bargaining rights for state workers.

The governor said the bill would upset the relationship between employers and employees.

The bill “creates a process that could end in collective bargaining for all state employees — a policy that has already been historically considered and rejected by prior administrations and Legislatures,” according to the governor’s veto message on Wednesday.

The bill would permit employee organizations to meet with new workers and agency heads, and permit the meetings on state time.

Sandoval noted in his veto message that this year’s budget includes a 2 percent raise for state employees in each of the coming two fiscal years.

The governor also vetoed Assembly Bill 247, which would permit convicted drug felons to receive welfare benefits and food stamps. He said those individuals already qualify for benefits if they are enrolled in or have completed a drug rehabilitation program.

He said the bill would remove that qualification. “It removes important tools and incentives for drug offenders to receive necessary treatment for addiction and rebuild their lives,” Sandoval said.