Hearing set for proposed electricity rate hike

CARSON CITY — The state Public Utilities Commission has set June 6 to hear comments from the public on a proposed rate increase sought by NV Energy.

The average residential customer in Southern Nevada would see an increase of 92 cents a month. In Northern Nevada, the average bill would go up $2.93 a month.

The hearing will be at 6 p.m. at the PUC officers at 9575 West Diablo Drive, suite 250, with video fed to the PUC offices in Carson City.