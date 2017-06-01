Substitute teacher accused of soliciting student for sex

A substitute teacher at South Academic Center was arrested today after he allegedly used social media to engage in a sexually explicit conversation with a 16-year-old female student to solicit sex, according to the Clark County School District.

Garic Wharton II, a 25-year-old former high school student-athlete in Las Vegas, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of a school employee attempting to engage in sex with a student, jail records show. He was being held without bail.

Clark County School District Police opened an investigation on May 18 following a tip from a student, district officials said. He was arrested today at his home, officials said.

Wharton was hired in February and was terminated the day the investigation began, officials said. Further details were not immediately available.

Wharton played football at Valley High School and went on to play at the University of Arizona.