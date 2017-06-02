Las Vegas Sun

June 2, 2017

Currently: 75° — Complete forecast

Alec Baldwin raises $5.1 million for New Jersey Democrats

Image

Annie I. Bang /Invision / AP

This April 10, 2014, file photo shows actor Alec Baldwin at the 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival’s Opening Night Gala in Los Angeles. Baldwin is hoping next week’s United Nations climate summit brings home to Americans that the United States has fallen behind other countries in promoting wind and solar power.

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. — Actor and "Saturday Night Live's" resident President Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin has helped raise $5.1 million for Democrats in New Jersey.

Philly.com reports about 1,000 people attended the Thursday night event in Collingswood.

According to the fundraiser's organizers — a political action committee called General Majority PAC — the amount of money raised is believed to be the most ever raised by either major party at one event in the state's history.

Tricia Mueller, the organization's treasurer, says the fundraiser puts New Jersey Democrats in a good position to win races across the state. All 120 seats of the New Jersey Legislature are up for grabs in November, along with the governorship currently held by Republican Gov. Chris Christie.