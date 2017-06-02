Rep: Brandy released from hospital after collapse

Michael Zorn/Invision / AP

NEW YORK — Brandy has been released from a hospital after passing out at a Los Angeles airport.

Publicist Courtney Barnes says in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that Brandy's rigorous schedule, including live concert dates and personal appearances, took a toll on the singer.

The statement says that in recent days the R&B singer has taken more than 10 long haul flights and that the Grammy winner was in the studio late Thursday night and went directly to Los Angeles International Airport for a 5:45 a.m. flight.

The statement says: "The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days."