Rep: Brandy released from hospital after collapse

In this April 1, 2016, photo, singer Brandy Norwood performs at 2016 Black Girls Rock! at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J.

NEW YORK — Brandy has been released from a hospital after passing out at a Los Angeles airport.

Publicist Courtney Barnes says in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that Brandy's rigorous schedule, including live concert dates and personal appearances, took a toll on the singer.

The statement says that in recent days the R&B singer has taken more than 10 long haul flights and that the Grammy winner was in the studio late Thursday night and went directly to Los Angeles International Airport for a 5:45 a.m. flight.

The statement says: "The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days."