Metro: Officer to face involuntary manslaughter count in man’s death

John Locher / AP

Metro Police say an officer will face an involuntary manslaughter count in the death of a man who died after the officer used an unapproved neck restraint on him.

The announcement came today after the Clark County Coroner's Office said the death was the result of “asphyxia due to police restraint procedures.” Other significant conditions in the death of Tashii Brown, 40, were methamphetamine intoxication and an enlarged heart, the Coroner’s Office said.

The death was ruled a homicide.

The officer who applied the neck restraint, Kenneth Lopera, will also face a count of oppression under the color of office, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a news conference today.

Lombardo said the decision was made as the result of the coroner's findings and in consultation with the Clark County District Attorney's Office. Lopera, who has been with Metro for five years, was taken into custody and placed on unpaid administrative leave, he said.

Lopera was held at the Clark County Detention Center on $6,000 bail and his first court appearance will be Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. according to court records.

It is the first time a police officer in Clark County has faced charges in a use of deadly force case.

Lopera and another officer were having coffee at the Venetian about 1 a.m. on May 14 when Brown approached them and said he was being chased, police said.

Brown, who wasn’t armed but appeared paranoid and agitated, then darted through an employees-only door as the officers chased him outside the casino, police said.

A video released by Metro showed Lopera trying to restrain Brown by punching him and using an unapproved neck hold on him for more than a minute. Brown also was shocked seven times with a stun gun, police said.

Brown, who also used the name Tashi Sebastian Farmer and Tashii Farmer-Brown, lost consciousness after the neck hold was applied, police said. He died shortly after arriving at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.