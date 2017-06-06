Church destroyed by fire in North Las Vegas

A North Las Vegas church has been destroyed in a fire.

Firefighters were called at about 1 a.m. Tuesday to Zion United Methodist Church. The church was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department states part of the building collapsed, but nobody was injured in the fire.

Church representative Charlie Blake says this is the 100th year it has been open.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the fire, as well as Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments.