Police: Man found handcuffed, shot in the head

A handcuffed man was found dead in what appeared to be an execution-style killing Monday night in the central valley, Metro Police said.

The man was found about 11:30 p.m. along Coran Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive. He was handcuffed and had an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The man appeared to be in his 50s or 60s and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Nobody has been arrested, police said.

Detectives will be asking nearby businesses for surveillance video of the area, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said.