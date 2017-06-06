Swarms of bees force closure of rest area near Searchlight

Nevada Department of Transportation

A rest area near Searchlight was closed today after maintenance workers discovered bees swarming water faucets, toilets and other facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The Southern Nevada Visitors Center, which is along northbound U.S. 95 just south of Searchlight, was closed about 3 p.m., according to officials.

Tony Illia, spokesman for NDOT, said the bees were chasing visitors out of the bathrooms.

“NDOT crews are working diligently to quickly resolve this issue,” Illia said. “It’s important to make this rest area safe and accessible once again for motorists.”

NDOT hopes to have the rest area open by the weekend, Illia said.