Man sentenced to 18 months in mail theft case

A man convicted of breaking into the back of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle with a crowbar and stealing about 500 pieces of mail has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

Javier Encinas, who pleaded guilty in March to one count each of breaking or entering carrier facilities and theft or receipt of stolen mail, was sentenced on Tuesday, officials said.

Postal Service inspectors responded on April 19, 2016, to a northeast valley neighborhood after a mail carrier who was making deliveries reported that the parked and locked vehicle was broken into, officials said. Mail trays and 23 packages were missing, official said.

Police encountered Encinas the following day when he was pulled over in a stolen vehicle, officials said. Inside the vehicle, police found 471 pieces of mail, official said.

In an interview with investigators, Encinas admitted to the theft, officials said.