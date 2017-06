Fire does $72,000 damage, displaces 5 from house in Henderson

Two adults and three children were displaced in a house fire this morning near Anthem Parkway and Reunion Drive, according to Henderson Fire Department officials.

Nobody was injured, but the blaze caused about $72,000 in damage, officials said.

The fire was reported about 10:45 a.m. on Coulisse Street, where smoke was billowing from the front and back doors of a two-story house, officials said. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, officials said.