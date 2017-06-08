NLV Police write 93 tickets during pedestrian safety operation

North Las Vegas Police say a pedestrian safety operation Friday netted 85 traffic stops and 93 citations for various traffic infractions.

Officers targeted drivers who failed to yield to pedestrians and pedestrians who crossed the street in unmarked areas, police said. The operation was conducted from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to police, 34 citations were handed out for pedestrian-related violations. About 20 people got warnings.

The operation was funded by a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.