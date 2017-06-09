Best Bets: Chris Rock, Brian Setzer, Reggae in the Desert and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The triple digits have arrived but there’s still time to catch a cool outdoor concert before summer becomes official and temperatures get up in to the teens — and there are two festival events downtown on Saturday. Check out these other big deal music and comedy options for the weekend.

BRIAN SETZER’S ROCKABILLY RIOT He helped make retro rock ‘n roll cool again in the 1980s with the Stray Cats and was there at the forefront of the swing revival in the 1990s. But no matter when you catch him, Brian Setzer does what he does, which is get everybody up and out of their seats. Expect the same Friday night at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues. June 9, info at 702-632-7600 or houseofblues.com.

CHICAGO & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS The Park Theater turns into groove city when these two iconic bands bring their fifth co-headlining summer tour to the Monte Carlo hot spot. The tour just kicked off this week at California’s Concord Pavilion, so both the Doobies and Chicago should pack plenty of energy into all those hits. June 9, info at 844-600-7275 or montecarlo.com.

REGGAE IN THE DESERT Las Vegas’ largest annual reggae festival returns to the cozy confines of the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater on Saturday, featuring a food court, a beer garden and plenty of arts and crafts vendors. Leading off this year’s musical lineup: Elephant Man, Common Kings, Alborosie and Tanya Stephens. June 10, info at or reggaeinthedesert.com.

ROCK ‘N ROAD TRIP TOUR The fabulously free Downtown Rocks Concert Series continues along the Fremont Street Experience Saturday with favorite’90s rock bands Fuel, Tonic, Marcy Playground and Dishwalla taking their turns on the First and Third Street stages. June 10, info at vegasexperience.com.

CHRIS ROCK You have to head back to the Park Theater Saturday night to take in one of two shows (at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.) from one of the all-time, undisputed champions of stand-up comedy. Chris Rock’s Total Blackout tour is headed to Australia right after he visits Vegas, so catch him while you can. June 10, info at 844-600-7275 or montecarlo.com.