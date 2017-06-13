Centene to offer insurance in exchanges in Nevada, 2 other states

ST. LOUIS — Centene Corp. says it will begin offering coverage under the Affordable Care Act for insurance exchanges in Missouri, Kansas and Nevada next year at a time other insurers are pulling out of such marketplaces.

Centene announced the expansion Tuesday. It didn't specifying whether its foray into Missouri and Kansas will fill a 32-county void that will result from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City's decision to leave that individual insurance marketplace next year.

That Blue Cross decision affects about 67,000 people, and 25 Missouri counties will be left with no insurance provider under the exchanges unless another company steps in to sell coverage.

Centene also plans to expand in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Texas and Washington.

It says 90 percent of its exchange customers are eligible for subsidies.