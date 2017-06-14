Men get prison time in rash of cellphone store robberies

Four men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a string of armed robberies of cellphone stores last year, the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada announced today.

Fred Oaxaca, 20, and Martin Garcia, 20, each were sentenced Tuesday to 10 years, while Luis Cuevas, 22, got seven years and one month, officials said. A fourth person, Marcus Hammon, 22, was sentenced in March to eight years and nine months.

In February 2016, the men participated in armed robberies at AT&T, Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile stores, officials said. During at least two of the robberies, the suspects used zip ties to bind employees' hands, officials said.

Last year, the men pleaded guilty to charges that included interference with commerce by robbery and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, officials said.