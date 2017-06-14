Nevada jobless rate holds steady in May

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s unemployment rate in May held steady at 4.7 percent although the number of those jobless rose by 500 from the previous month.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday the number of those out of work grew to 67,900, or 500 more than the previous month.

The number of those working in May fell by 500 to 1,327,300.

But Gov. Brian Sandoval said there have been 39,300 jobs added in the first five months of the year, a positive sign.

Nevada is fourth in the nation in job growth trailing only Utah, Idaho and Florida. Nationally, Nevada’s jobless rate of 4.7 percent compares to the nation's 4.3 percent.

And the average weekly wage of $906 is at an all-time high, the department said.

Construction employment in Nevada in May rose by 400 to a total of 82,400. But leisure and hospitality jobs fell from 354,500 in April to 348,500 last month.

The department said jobs in professional and business services grew by 200 in May to 185,100. Trade, transportation and utilities employment remained at 241,900.