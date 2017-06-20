It’s a record: Vegas hits 117 degrees for the fourth time since 1942

Ross D. Franklin / AP

Temperatures reached 117 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley this afternoon, marking the fourth occasion this has ever happened since 1942, according to the National Weather Service.

The record-tying development occurred at McCarran International Airport at 4:07 p.m., meteorologist Chris Outler said. It’s also the earliest in the year that has ever happened, and of course, it occurred on the first day of summer.

At McCarran, airlines canceled at least one flight and delayed at least two others due to the heat.

If it feels more toasty than it should feel on a June 20, it’s because it is. Normally, temperatures should hover around the 100-degree mark this time of year, Outler said.

The last time the valley experienced 117 degrees was June 30, 2013, followed by July 19, 2005 and July 24, 1942, Outler said.

“It’s staying pretty hot” in the coming days, with expected temperatures not dropping below 110, Outler said, projecting that relief won’t arrive until at least Monday.

Las Vegas isn't only southwestern city in the middle of a heatwave. In Phoenix, temperatures today were expected to reach 120 degrees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.