Golden Knights unveil team jerseys, which go on sale Wednesday

The wait is over for hockey fashionistas.

The Vegas Golden Knights unveiled their jerseys tonight at an event at Wynn Las Vegas.

The Adidas-crafted jerseys feature mostly steel gray with black, gold and red accents. The primary logo of a shield and knight helmet sits boldly on the jersey’s front, while the alternate sword-star logos sit on the shoulders.

The jerseys will be available for pre-order Wednesday at The Armory, the team's official merchandise store at T-Mobile Arena, for $200 each for authentic and $265 for customized.