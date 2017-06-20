Golden Knights unveil team jerseys, which go on sale Wednesday

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 | 6:55 p.m.
The wait is over for hockey fashionistas.
The Vegas Golden Knights unveiled their jerseys tonight at an event at Wynn Las Vegas.
The Adidas-crafted jerseys feature mostly steel gray with black, gold and red accents. The primary logo of a shield and knight helmet sits boldly on the jersey’s front, while the alternate sword-star logos sit on the shoulders.
The jerseys will be available for pre-order Wednesday at The Armory, the team's official merchandise store at T-Mobile Arena, for $200 each for authentic and $265 for customized.
