14-year-old boy drowns in Las Vegas pool

Las Vegas abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the drowning of a 14-year-old boy in a central valley swimming pool.

Police said the boy was unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled from the water Tuesday evening.

He was rushed to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The county coroner's office will name the child who died once immediate family members have been notified.

Detectives are also investigating a separate Tuesday incident involving a pre-school child being submerged in water. The child's condition in that case was unknown as of Wednesday morning.

The county coroner's office states that in 2016, 28 people drowned in Clark County. Nine of those deaths were children.