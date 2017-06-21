Golden Knights to play first game Oct. 6 in Dallas

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 | 9:36 a.m.
The first regular season game in Golden Knights history is only 110 days away.
Vegas will head to Dallas to take on the Stars on Oct. 6 in the 2017-18 lid-lifter, the NHL announced today.
NHL schedule makers didn’t take it easy on the new team, as the Golden Knights will then fly to Phoenix for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 7.
The Golden Knights’ home opener is three days later on Oct. 10, as they host the Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.
The full 82-game schedule will be released at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.
