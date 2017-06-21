Golden Knights to play first game Oct. 6 in Dallas First home game is Oct. 10 against Arizona

The first regular season game in Golden Knights history is only 110 days away.

Vegas will head to Dallas to take on the Stars on Oct. 6 in the 2017-18 lid-lifter, the NHL announced today.

NHL schedule makers didn’t take it easy on the new team, as the Golden Knights will then fly to Phoenix for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 7.

The Golden Knights’ home opener is three days later on Oct. 10, as they host the Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.

The full 82-game schedule will be released at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.