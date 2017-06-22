Firefighters discover body behind wheel of burning car

Thursday, June 22, 2017 | 8:27 a.m.
Firefighters discovered a body in a burning car early today in residential neighborhood in the northwest valley, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.
The interior of the car was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived about 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of Castor Tree Way and Chandler Mews Drive, officials said.
“When flames were knocked down, the body of a person was found behind the steering wheel of the car,” a fire department news release said.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue arson investigators and Metro Police are investigating the blaze, officials said.
No additional details were immediately available.