Firefighters discover body behind wheel of burning car

Firefighters discovered a body in a burning car early today in residential neighborhood in the northwest valley, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

The interior of the car was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived about 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of Castor Tree Way and Chandler Mews Drive, officials said.

“When flames were knocked down, the body of a person was found behind the steering wheel of the car,” a fire department news release said.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue arson investigators and Metro Police are investigating the blaze, officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.