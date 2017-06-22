Mark your calendars: Here’s the Vegas Golden Knights schedule for 2017-18

The Vegas Golden Knights will have a pair of seven-game homestands in their inaugural NHL season, the league announced today.

The league’s 31st team opens Oct. 6 at Dallas and the home opener is Oct. 10 against Phoenix. The season concludes April 7 in Calgary.

After playing its initial two games on the road, the Golden Knights will be home in Las Vegas for more than two weeks, including seven straight games at T-Mobile Arena. That seven-game homestand will be matched in February.

Two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are here Dec. 14.

Here’s the complete schedule:

October

Oct. 6 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Boston, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Oct. 30 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

November

Nov. 2 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Nov. 28 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

December

Dec. 1 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 vs. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Dec. 5 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs. Florida, 5 p.m.

Dec. 19 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. Toronto, 12 p.m.

January

Jan. 2 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Jan. 23 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 at Calgary, 7 p.m.

February

Feb. 1 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4, at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 6 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Feb. 13 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m.

Feb. 19 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

March

March 2 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

March 4 at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

March 6 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

March 8 at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

March 10 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

March 12 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

March 14 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

March 16 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Calgary 1 p.m.

March 20 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

March 22 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

March 24 at Colorado, 1 p.m.

March 26 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

March 28 vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

March 30 vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

April

April 3 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

April 5 at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

April 7 at Calgary, 8 p.m.