Mark your calendars: Here’s the Vegas Golden Knights schedule for 2017-18

Thursday, June 22, 2017 | 12:27 p.m.
Related content
- Why Golden Knights’ expansion-draft pick Deryk Engelland will pay dividends
- Vegas Golden Knights fans make presence felt at NHL Awards
- Blog: Golden Knights ‘delighted’ with results of NHL expansion draft
- Fleury headlines new Golden Knights roster, carefully crafted by McPhee
- Golden Knights to play first game Oct. 6 in Dallas
- Golden Knights unveil team jerseys ahead of the expansion draft
- Analysis: 3 players the Golden Knights must scoop up, build around
- Where to park at T-Mobile Arena for NHL Awards, Golden Knights draft party
- Analysis: In NHL expansion draft process, McPhee’s Vegas Golden Knights have all the power
- Golden Knights receive protected lists from league, begin to build roster
- Teams will have to pay heavily to protect their players from the Golden Knights
- Gallant eager to roll up sleeves when his roster solidifies
- The Sun's Hockey 101 series
- The Sun's Vegas Golden Knights coverage
The Vegas Golden Knights will have a pair of seven-game homestands in their inaugural NHL season, the league announced today.
The league’s 31st team opens Oct. 6 at Dallas and the home opener is Oct. 10 against Phoenix. The season concludes April 7 in Calgary.
After playing its initial two games on the road, the Golden Knights will be home in Las Vegas for more than two weeks, including seven straight games at T-Mobile Arena. That seven-game homestand will be matched in February.
Two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are here Dec. 14.
Here’s the complete schedule:
October
Oct. 6 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Boston, 4 p.m.
Oct. 17 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 vs. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Oct. 30 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
November
Nov. 2 at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nov. 7 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 10 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Nov. 14 at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Nov. 16 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Nov. 19 vs. Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Nov. 22 at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Nov. 24 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
Nov. 25 at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Nov. 28 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Nov. 30 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
December
Dec. 1 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Dec. 3 vs. Arizona, 5 p.m.
Dec. 5 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8 at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dec. 9 at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Dec. 12 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dec. 14 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17 vs. Florida, 5 p.m.
Dec. 19 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Dec. 23 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 27 at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Dec. 28 at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 31 vs. Toronto, 12 p.m.
January
Jan. 2 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 4 at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Jan. 5 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Jan. 23 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.
Jan. 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Jan. 30 at Calgary, 7 p.m.
February
Feb. 1 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Feb. 2 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4, at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 6 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Feb. 13 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m.
Feb. 19 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Feb. 21 vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 26 at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 27 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
March
March 2 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.
March 4 at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
March 6 at Columbus, 7 p.m.
March 8 at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
March 10 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
March 12 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
March 14 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.
March 16 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
March 18 vs. Calgary 1 p.m.
March 20 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.
March 22 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
March 24 at Colorado, 1 p.m.
March 26 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
March 28 vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.
March 30 vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
March 31 vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
April
April 3 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
April 5 at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
April 7 at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy