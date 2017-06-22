Steve Sisolak announces he’s running for governor

Thursday, June 22, 2017 | 10:59 a.m.
A Southern Nevada lawmaker who heads the elected board covering the Las Vegas Strip says he's running as a Democrat for governor.
Steve Sisolak said Thursday he's in.
The 63-year-old Clark County Commission chairman becomes the first major party candidate to announce a bid to replace Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval in the November 2018 election.
Sandoval is term-limited after eight years and can't run again.
Sisolak is 63. He's in his third term on a seven-member county commission overseeing a $6.6 billion annual budget.
He also served 10 years on the Nevada Board of Regents, and says improving public schools in Nevada would be a top priority as governor.
Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is widely expected to also run to replace Sandoval, but he hasn't made it official.