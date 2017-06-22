Teammates from Arizona power verbal with UNLV football

The UNLV football program received verbal commitments one hour apart tonight from a pair of 2018 defenders out of Arizona power Chandler High.

Defensive back Bryce Jackson and defensive lineman Chris Manoa, two starters on Chandler’s 2016 state championship team, announced their commitment on Twitter.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Jackson, who also had scholarship offers from Navy and Air Force, had 65 tackles and two interceptions in 2016, according to Max Preps.

The 6-foot, 300-pound Manoa had 41 tackles (10 for a loss) and four sacks. He had offers from Montana, Northern Arizona and New Mexico State.

Chandler is again expected to be a nationally ranked team, meaning the Rebels could be receiving two quality pieces for their 2018 signing class.

Regardless, they are developing a pipeline into one of the region’s elite high school programs.

