Health screenings, family fun featured at Metro-hosted fair

For about five hours on Saturday, community groups will offer free health services and food as part of Metro Police’s Women & Children’s Health and Wellness Resource Fair, the agency’s office of community engagement announced.

Organizers are anticipating several hundred attendees to take advantage of health screenings, such as vision, dental, blood pressure and glucose, and fun activities for the children that will include face painting, balloons, snow cones and toys, Metro said.

The event is to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Metro’s headquarters, 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., near Alta Drive.

Additional services will include free wellness classes on such topics as yoga, infant care, teen safety, sexually transmitted diseases prevention and internet safety, Metro said. There will also be a blood drive and free food. About 50 vendors are expected.

