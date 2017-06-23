Vegas Golden Knights take forward Cody Glass with 6th pick in draft

Courtesy of Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights made the first draft selection in their franchise history this afternoon, taking center Cody Glass with the No. 6 overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft in Chicago.

General Manager George McPhee had numerous conversations with opposing teams to move into the top-3 of the draft, but eventually elected to stand put and select Glass.

The 18-year-old forward excels at passing and creativity, seeing the ice extremely well for such a young player. Glass scored 32 goals and registered 62 assists for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

Glass is likely a year or two from being ready to playing in the NHL, but has the skills to eventually be a first-line forward for Vegas.

“I think just comes in the summertime training off ice,” Glass said. “Work ethic is the main thing.”

Nico Hischier was drafted No. 1 overall by the New Jersey Devils and Nolan Patrick went No. 2 to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Golden Knights still have two remaining first round picks that they acquired in the expansion draft. They acquired the 13th pick from the Winnipeg Jets and the 15th pick from the New York Islanders.

Check back later for all of the Golden Knights draft selections as they are made.

