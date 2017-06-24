Shootout leaves three injured in the east valley Saturday morning

Three people were wounded this morning in a shooting that stemmed from a domestic dispute in the far east valley, according to Metro Police.

No one is expected to die, Metro Lt. Mark Lourenco said.

Police were dispatched at 11:07 a.m. to the neighborhood in the 2100 block of Enfield Circle, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, Lourenco said.

Officers were first called Friday night to a dispute involving a couple—a man and a woman in their 40s—at the residence, but the man as gone when they arrived.

This morning, the woman brought her two adult sons to help her move out, Lourenco said. Sometime during the move, the man and a group of his family members arrived.

Detectives are trying to piece together the series of events, but gunfire erupted during a confrontation, Lourenco said. One person was shot on the arm, another on the hip and another on the buttocks.

At least two people were detained and investigators were trying to determine who is a suspect and who is a victim, Lourenco said about 3:30 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.