Game of dominoes turns deadly in northeast LV shooting

A game of dominoes may have led to a shooting that left two men dead and a third with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday night in a northeast valley house, according to Metro Police.

The surviving victim, who suffered wounds to the head and a leg, had been stabilized at University Medical Center and was able to speak to police Sunday night, according to Lt. Dan McGrath.

Officers and medics were dispatched about 7:20 p.m to the house in the 4400 block of Wendy Lane, near Walnut and Craig roads, and found one man's body in the garage and another in the house, McGrath said. The third man was outside.

The fatal victims were only described as black men in their 20s, McGrath said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the men were playing dominoes in the garage when an argument about the game broke out, McGrath said. The suspect went outside to his car, retrieved a gun and shot the three men.

The shooter, only described as being a black man in his late 30s or early 40s, fled on foot, leaving his car behind, McGrath said.

At least a couple of the people involved in the shooting had apparent gang ties, McGrath said. “It’s one of those things you have to ask yourself: how could somebody do this? It’s really concerning the high level of violence,” McGrath told reporters from the scene.

As of 10:30 p.m., detectives were aware of a possible alias for the suspect, but were working to officially identify him, Mcgrath said. Several witnesses were being interviewed.

Through the night before the shooting, multiple people were in and out of the house. When gunfire erupted, there was a person inside who was uninjured, McGrath said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.