Emergency regulations adopted for recreational marijuana

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Tax Commission today adopted emergency regulations for recreational marijuana, opening the door for sales to begin Saturday on a limited basis.

The commission approved regulations for packaging, labeling and advertising.

Stephanie Klapstein, communications officer for the Nevada Department of Taxation, said recreational licenses have been approved statewide for cultivators, manufacturers, testing labs and dispensaries previously licensed under the medical marijuana program.

Officials in Clark County and Las Vegas have approved a combined 37 dual-use permits for medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana.

Dispensaries will be allowed to sell what they have in inventory but won’t be able to restock because of a court ruling that only alcohol wholesalers can be licensed to distribute marijuana for the first 18 months of recreational sales.

Klapstein said five alcohol distributors have applied for licenses, but they are still being processed. She said the state intends to appeal the judge's order.

The emergency regulations adopted today — good for 120 days — prohibit marijuana packaging depicting cartoon characters, mascots, action figures, balloons or toys that might appeal to children. Marijuana also cannot be produced in the form of a lollipop or treat.

The package must indicate the amount of THC in the product, which is regulated. THC is the substance that creates the marijuana high.

There will also be warnings against driving while under the influence of marijuana.

Advertising cannot depict anyone under 21 years old and can’t appear in publications or other media if the audience is more than 30 percent children.

There is a bar on advertising at sports or entertainment events at which people younger than 21 are allowed to attend. No advertisements are allowed within 1,000 feet of a school, park or library. Advertisements that offer marijuana for free also are prohibited.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.