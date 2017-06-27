How patriotic are you? Study rates Nevadans

Mona Shield Payne / Special to the Sun

The spectacular July 4 fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip isn’t the only thing patriotic about Nevada.

According to a recent study by WalletHub, Nevada is in the top half of states when it comes to patriotism.

Of the 50 states, Nevada ranked 23rd based on data ranging from the population of military members and veterans to voting numbers and jury participation.

The most patriotic state, according to the rankings, was Virginia, followed by Alaska, Wyoming and South Carolina.

Nevada’s ranking was boosted most by its military engagement, where it ranked 18th, with more than 10,000 active duty service members. The stat that hurt Nevada most was its rate of volunteerism, where it ranked 47th.

The least patriotic state in the U.S., according to the study, was New Jersey.

To determine the most patriotic states, WalletHub compared the 50 states using 13 metrics related to military and civic engagement.