Female motorcyclist critical after south-valley crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured Wednesday morning in a south valley crash in which she slammed into a car, according to Metro Police.

The 19-year-old Las Vegas woman was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Officers and medics were dispatched about 11 a.m. to Las Vegas Boulevard South and Agate Avenue intersection, near Pebble Road, police said.

According to investigators, a 2001 Ford Escort was traveling north from a posted stop sign when the 2016 Yamaha FZ-07 sport bike, which was heading north, smashed into its side at the intersection, police said.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the bike and the car to rotate about 180 degrees, police said.

The car’s driver, a 69-year-old woman, suffered moderate injuries and was not impaired, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear who was at fault.