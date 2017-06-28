Police investigating weekend shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Metro Police

Metro Police say they are investigating the shooting of a bystander Sunday evening after an argument on a downtown street corner escalated into gunplay.

Officers were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. to Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard South, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center and was expected to survive, police said.

Two groups of people were arguing when a passenger in a car, who was involved in the dispute, shot through the window, striking the victim, who wasn’t part of the fight, police said.

The car, which was seen driving south and was captured in surveillance pictures, is a two-door sedan with a sunroof and damage behind the passenger door, police said. At least three people were in the car, police said.

Everyone involved in the incident fled before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-4135. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.