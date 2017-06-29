2 men sought in robbery at west-valley video game store

Metro Police are searching for two men they say robbed a west valley video game store Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. to the GameStop at 947 Rainbow Blvd., near Charleston Boulevard, according to dispatch logs.

The two men entered the store and robbed its employees and took undisclosed items, according to police.

No one was injured and the suspects were captured on surveillance images, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.