Nevada to provide public data, comply with voter fraud probe

CARSON CITY — Nevada's top election official said today the state will provide voter information requested by a White House commission that is investigating unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is directing her office to cooperate with President Donald Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Nevada will provide voter names, addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, party affiliation and turnout.

The commission asked every state on Wednesday to turn over about a dozen points of voter data if state law allows it to be public. The request seeks information that many states including Nevada consider confidential, such as Social Security numbers and how people voted.

Election officials in most states that plan to cooperate have said they cannot legally provide everything that was requested. Those states include Connecticut, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus pressed state officials to refuse to comply in a letter on Friday, echoing several Democratic election chiefs in other states that have said the mass request for sensitive information invades privacy and is based on false claims of fraud.

"It is inappropriate to use state resources to soothe the President's ongoing insecurities about his own election," Titus, a Democrat, wrote. "I urge you to defend the integrity of Nevada's elections and protect Nevada voters from being used in a political ploy to assuage the President's paranoia."

New York, California, Virginia, Kentucky and Massachusetts have refused to comply.