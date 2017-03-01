Police say officer accidentally fired gun, struck bystander

Police in North Las Vegas say a member of their SWAT team accidentally discharged his gun in a January incident that left a man injured.

KLAS-TV reported Tuesday that police have released the results of their investigation into the Jan. 2 shooting and are calling it an accident.

Police say Sgt. Michael Booker accidentally fired his gun and struck a man who was driving in his car while the SWAT team was responding to a barricade nearby.

The driver sustained a gunshot wound to his foot and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was later released.

Booker remains on administrative leave while the police department conducts an internal review of the shooting.