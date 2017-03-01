Police seek to ID suspect in attempted purse snatching

In an effort to identify a suspect, Metro Police today released surveillance video that shows a male pull an elderly woman to the ground as he grabs her purse.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18 outside a southwest valley business in the 4900 block of Blue Diamond Road, near Decatur Boulevard, police said.

The video shows the male approach the woman as she enters the business and then wait for her outside. When she exits, he follows her into the parking lot and grabs her purse, pulling her to the ground. She suffered nonlife-threatening head injuries, police said.

The video shows a man chase the suspect, who hops into a waiting SUV without the purse and drives off.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Metro at 702-828-2869. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.