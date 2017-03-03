AG says stadium board did not violate open meeting law

CARSON CITY — The state Attorney General’s Office says the board of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority did not violate the Nevada’s open meeting law in selecting two members.

The legal opinion, addressed to Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, says there is no evidence board members conferred outside a public meeting to name Tito Tiberti and Lawrence Epstein as the members of the board of directors.

Giunchigliani filed a complaint alleging the open meeting law was violated.

The opinion, written by Chief Deputy Attorney General Brett Kandt, outlined the procedures by which the stadium directors chose Tiberti and Epstein.

A list of 31 applicants was submitted to the firm Applied Analysis, which was under contract with the board. The company asked each of the seven board members to submit their top candidate. The nominations were not disclosed to other board members and were tallied by Applied Analysis.

The results were submitted to the board and the public at the same time. Kandt said Applied Analysis was acting as staff and did not communicate with the board outside a public meeting.

The results of the poll showed Tiberti getting six votes and Epstein receiving five votes. Candidates Lee Haney got two votes and Marilyn Spiegel got one vote.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is responsible for the ownership and oversight of a proposed NFL stadium to bring the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.