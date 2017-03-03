Best Bets: USA Sevens Rugby, Blake Shelton, Backstreet Boys and more for your Las Vegas Weekend

Denise Truscello / WireImage

March is here and that means Las Vegas is heating up — not necessarily in temperature, but certainly when it comes to blockbuster entertainment. Here are five events to consider this weekend.

JOE ROGAN The popular podcaster, mixed martial arts commentator and TV personality is still a standup comedian down to his core, which you already know if you caught his Netflix special Triggered. He finds a Friday night home at MGM Grand’s KA Theatre, which is turning into something of a multipurpose Vegas venue lately. March 3, tickets at 877-880-0880 or at mgmgrand.com.

USA SEVENS RUGBY The USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament first came to Sam Boyd Stadium seven years ago and drew 24,000 people over three days. Last year, it drew 80,000 fans. This year the tourney adds a women’s event, expanded food and drink offerings and most likely an even more raucous international party experience. March 3-5, tickets at usasevens.com.

BACKSTREET BOYS: LARGER THAN LIFE The boy band from the late ’90s/early aughts is back and perhaps bigger than before, taking over the huge stage at Planet Hollywood’s Axis theater with a tailor-made production full of choreography, special effects and all their hits. Opening night was March 1; the show continues beyond the weekend through March 18 and returns in the second half of April. March 3-4, tickets at 702-777-2782 or at ticketmaster.com.

JOHN FOGERTY: FORTUNATE SON IN CONCERT The Creedence Clearwater Revival roots rocker had a solid run at the Venetian last year and now slides over to the intimate Encore Theater at Wynn for five shows in March and more in May. Expect plenty of “Proud Mary,” “Born on the Bayou” and “Down on the Corner.” March 3-4, tickets at 702-770-9966 or at wynnlasvegas.com.

BLAKE SHELTON The most entertaining judge on NBC’s The Voice — which returned to the small screen this week — is ready to rock for his Doing It To Country Music tour, stopping through the MGM Grand Garden Arena for a big Saturday night party. Rising singer-songwriter RaeLynn opens. March 4, tickets at 877-880-0880 or at axs.com.