Firefighters, neighbors help rescue residents during Friday night apartment fire

Two people were taken to a hospital after firefighters rescued them from a large apartment fire Friday night in the central valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

A two-story apartment building at 3380 Athens Street, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, caught fire at approximately 10:20 p.m. according to fire officials.

Fire and smoke were billowing out of the windows on multiple floors when crews arrived and they were told a person was trapped on the second floor, officials said. Firefighters found an unconscious person and transported them to University Medical Center along with another patient, according to officials.

Witnesses said neighbors used ladders to rescue multiple people from the second floor before firefighters arrived.

Fire officials said two animals were found dead in the building.

The American Red Cross is assisting 15 people who were displaced because of the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage is estimated at $100,000 according to officials.