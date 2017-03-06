Authorities urge Jewish community leaders to report suspicious activity

With a recent spike in acts of anti-Semitism in Las Vegas and nationwide, law enforcement officials today urged leaders of the Jewish community to report any suspicious activity.

Even something that doesn’t seem significant might be a key piece in a larger puzzle, said law enforcement officials who met with more than 20 community leaders in Las Vegas today for a security seminar.

The meeting, organized by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Las Vegas, featured presentations on safety and awareness by officers from the Metro Police counterterrorism and hazardous materials units and a Las Vegas FBI special agent.

“We wanted to bring our community together and bring some leaders to the table to have a real conversation on security and the importance of staying vigilant,” said Jolie Brislin, Nevada regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.

“Metro, the FBI and Homeland Security have been really wonderful working with the community to make sure we have all of the most up-to-date information,” Brislin said. “Today, they can give some of the leaders of the Jewish community first-hand information so they can pass it on to people at their organizations.”

Multiple acts of anti-Semitism have been reported in the Las Vegas Valley, from graffiti on electrical boxes to swastikas carved into marble pillars.

“I think for those of us that are in Jewish organizations, there is now a potential risk of something catastrophic and we want to be prepared and be able to respond in the best way possible,” said Jeff Metz, executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada.

“For those that work and volunteer for the community center, there is a certain sense of anxiety lately. But it’s not stopping anyone from participating,” Metz said. “It’s also not stopping the community from supporting the community center.”

The most heavily discussed topic was how to handle a bomb threat over the phone.

The community center on West Sahara Drive was evacuated after a bomb threat on Feb. 27. Members of the center voiced concerns about response time, saying they called 911 three times before officers were dispatched, and it took more than 30 minutes before they arrived.

But Metz said law enforcement is “very invested to keep the Jewish community safe and help avoid anything that would put the community at risk.”