Police: Woman stabbed; man dead in apparent suicide

Officers found a man dead in his apartment and a woman suffering from serious stab wounds this morning in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

Police said they were called about 11 a.m. to the Canyon Club Apartments, 2665 S. Bruce St., near Sahara and Eastern Avenues, and found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

The man was barricaded in the apartment for a short time before officers went in and found him dead in an apparent suicide, police said.