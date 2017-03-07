6 dismembered bodies found in bags left in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero have found six dismembered bodies in 13 bags in a mountain town.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia says state police and soldiers responded to a 911 call Tuesday and found the bags on the side of a road in Chilapa township near a wastewater treatment plant.

Alvarez says in a statement that the preliminary investigation suggests the killings could be related to competition for control of the opium poppy cultivation in the area.

The discovery came a day after 10 bodies were found in various parts of Guerrero. Authorities say criminals also left bags with cow and pig parts around the state capital of Chilpancingo to distract police and sow fear.