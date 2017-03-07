NLV police: Driver fell asleep at wheel, fatally struck 2 pedestrians

Investigators believe that a man who on early Saturday morning plowed his SUV into two pedestrians on a sidewalk, killing them, had fallen asleep at the wheel, according to North Las Vegas police.

The 22-year-old driver had not been arrested nor was facing any charges as of this afternoon, but the incident remains under investigation, spokeswoman officer Ann Cavaricci said.

Officers and medical crews were dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Pecos Road where they found Kenneth Griffin, 60, and Cathy Ann Marion, 59, gravely injured, police said. They later died at University Medical Center.

The driver, who hasn't been publicly identified, was heading south on Pecos when he veered a GMC Yukon off road, police said. He remained at the scene and impairment was not suspected.

The deaths of Marion, of North Las Vegas, and Griffin, whose city of residence hadn't been determined, were ruled accidental, the Clark County coroner's office said. It wasn't immediately clear if they knew each other.