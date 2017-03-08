NV Energy seeks approval for rooftop solar substitute

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | 8:36 a.m.
RENO — A Nevada utility company is seeking approval for a renewable energy program that would provide customers with an alternative to rooftop solar.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that NV Energy announced Tuesday that it has filed for approval with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada for a subscription solar program.
The program allows NV Energy customers to subscribe each month to at least 100-kilowatt hour blocks of solar energy generated within the state. The energy would be generated at one of the company's solar facilities, including one which is a joint venture with Apple.
The program would allow customers to meet as much as 100 percent of their energy needs with renewable energy without the cost of installing solar panels.
