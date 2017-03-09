Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Freedom Park

Metro Police

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at Freedom Park last week has been arrested, according to Metro Police.

Joseph Warren, 34, is also a suspect in a 2016 lewdness case, police said today.

Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. on March 1 to the east valley park, 850 North Mojave Road, where they found a woman who had been sexually assaulted, police said. The woman had been forced into the park and attacked, police said.

Detectives identified Warren as a suspect Monday, and he was arrested Tuesday near 22nd Street and Owens Avenue, police said.

He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of kidnapping and battery to commit sexual assault and three counts of gross lewdness, one of which was related to the 2016 case, police said. Police did not release any details about the 2016 case.

Warren was being held without bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 6, jail logs show.