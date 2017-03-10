Best Bets: NASCAR, Bruno Mars, college hoops and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Tons of sports and tons of music—that’s what on the Vegas tap this weekend. Whether you’re headed out to the Speedway, taking your seat in one of our many arenas or dipping Downtown for some sounds, the next three days are full of fun.

2017 NASCAR WEEKEND The name of this event is going to need to change. As of this week, Las Vegas will become the only city in the history of NASCAR to host two tripleheader weekends when another big race will come to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September 2018. For now, head north to catch the Kobalt 400 Monster Energy Cup Series race, the Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity Series race and Stratosphere Pole Day. March 10-12, tickets at 800-644-4444 or lvms.com.

NEON REVERB The annual Las Vegas indie rock and local music festival opened Thursday night and continues through the weekend with too many acts to name playing the Bunkhouse Saloon, Backstage Bar & Billiards, Beauty Bar, Downtown Container Park and more. As an alternative to all these alternatives, if you need more of a classic rock fix Downtown, Night Ranger and Survivor play a free show at 8 p.m. Saturday night at the Fremont Street Experience’s 3rd Street Stage. Tickets at neonreverb.com.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL TAKEOVER March Madness is upon us. Before the rest of the world converges on Las Vegas next week, brackets in hand, to bet on their team to win it all, three conference tourneys play out right here—the Mountain West is at Thomas & Mack, the Western Athletic Conference is at Orleans Arena, and the Pacific-12 is at T-Mobile arena, all through Saturday. Tickets at unlvtickets.com, ticketmaster.com or axs.com.

BRUNO MARS In terms of current pop-star status and right-now hit-making ability, Bruno Mars is bigger than any of the Las Vegas Strip’s resident performers thanks to November’s album 24K Magic and its smash singles “24K Magic” and “That’s What I Like.” He started his Park Theater gigs in December, continues there this weekend, and won’t be back in Las Vegas until his world tour brings him to T-Mobile Arena in July. March 11-12, tickets at 888-529-4828 or ticketmaster.com.

BILLY IDOL: FOREVER It’s 1983 all over again when Idol’s resident show stretches out in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. There’s plenty of sneering and fist-pumping and even more guitar-shredding, but it’s not all flashback. “Eyes Without A Face” holds up particulary well after all these years. March 10-11, tickets at 702-632-7600 or at ticketmaster.com.