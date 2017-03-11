Nevada’s US attorney included in mass resignation request

LAS VEGAS — Nevada's top federal prosecutor is among dozens of U.S. attorneys nationwide whose resignations were requested Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a move to shed holdovers from the Obama administration.

U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden's status remained unclear Saturday.

U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Trisha Young did not immediately respond to emailed and telephoned queries Saturday about Bogden's status, and he remained identified as the U.S. attorney on the office's website Saturday.

Bogden first was named U.S. attorney in 2001 by President George W. Bush, who fired him and others U.S. attorneys in 2007. President Barack Obama reappointed Bogden by in 2009.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre is in line to take over at least temporarily.